TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)

TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Telecom Italia CEO says board situation problematic, committed to job

10/07/2018 | 05:55pm CEST
Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish gestures during a debate at the RAI state television headquarters in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish said tensions between the company's management, its board and shareholders were counterproductive, but said he was committed to staying, according to an excerpt of an interview with La Repubblica.

TIM's top shareholder Vivendi has been at loggerheads with Elliott since the activist fund took a stake in Italy's biggest phone group this year and ended up wrestling board control away from the French media group in May.

The battle of words has intensified in recent months as TIM fell under pressure due to tougher competition at home, which prompted speculation that Genish's position could be at risk.

Shares in TIM are down about 30 percent so far in 2018, worse than a 15 percent fall in the European telecoms index <.SXKP>.

In an excerpt of an interview to be published in full on Monday, Genish pledged to push ahead with a strategy focused on a transition toward fifth-generation mobile services.

But he said there was a "problematic situation" within TIM that was "creating a lot of trouble and is becoming unsustainable".

Vivendi reaffirmed its support this week for Genish and accused Elliott of running a "rumor campaign" to discredit him.

The attack follows a similar move last month when Vivendi said TIM's performance had been "disastrous" since Elliott seized control of the Italian firm's board.

Elliott has said Vivendi had "fallen prey to the 'short-termism' it has previously decried", casting judgment on the new board just four months after it was appointed. It also urged Vivendi to work on constructive solutions at board level.

Genish told La Repubblica "greater alignment between shareholders, management and the board were needed" to support the company's growth.

Under Genish, who was appointed when Vivendi controlled the board, TIM is working on a three-year turnaround plan focusing on a digital transformation and fixing the group's finances.

The former state phone monopoly has been facing growing challenges in fixed-line and mobile businesses as broadband group Open Fiber rolls out a rival fiber optic network and after French telecoms group Iliad entered Italy in May with a low-price mobile offer.

Separately, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters TIM had mandated Enrico Laghi, a business professor in Rome and one of three administrators looking after struggling airline Alitalia, to review the valuation of the phone group's assets.

Such review could result in a writedown of some of TIM's infrastructure, including its copper and fiber networks, that could weigh on its profits, La Repubblica said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Edmund Blair)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ILIAD -3.10% 98.98 Real-time Quote.-50.45%
TELECOM ITALIA 0.08% 0.4961 End-of-day quote.-31.15%
VIVENDI -0.14% 21.92 Real-time Quote.-2.23%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 226 M
EBIT 2018 3 845 M
Net income 2018 1 463 M
Debt 2018 25 705 M
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 7,36
P/E ratio 2019 6,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 10 155 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 0,81 €
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amos Genish Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA-31.15%11 702
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.95%227 009
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-6.12%86 832
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.27%76 894
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 904
ORANGE-5.66%41 855
