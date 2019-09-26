Telecom Italia : Chairman Resigns

By Pietro Lombardi



Telecom Italia SpA's (TIT.MI) Chairman Fulvio Conti has stepped down with immediate effect, the Italian company said Thursday.

Mr. Conti stated that he believes his mandate has been completed, the company said.

The board will meet on Oct. 21 to discuss his successor. Until a new chairman has been appointed, the position will be held by senior director Michele Valensise.

Mr. Conti, who also left his position as member of the board, owns 225,003 shares in the company.

