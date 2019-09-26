Log in
Telecom Italia : Chairman Resigns

09/26/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Telecom Italia SpA's (TIT.MI) Chairman Fulvio Conti has stepped down with immediate effect, the Italian company said Thursday.

Mr. Conti stated that he believes his mandate has been completed, the company said.

The board will meet on Oct. 21 to discuss his successor. Until a new chairman has been appointed, the position will be held by senior director Michele Valensise.

Mr. Conti, who also left his position as member of the board, owns 225,003 shares in the company.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

