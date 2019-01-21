Log in
TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Telecom Italia : Elliott calls on Telecom Italia to press ahead with full network split

01/21/2019 | 07:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott urged Telecom Italia board to spin-off its fixed-line network, after Italy's telecoms regulator gave an initial thumbs-down to a Vivendi plan to create a wholly-owned subsidiary instead.

AGCOM said on Sunday that the proposal drawn up by former Chief Executive Amos Genish, appointed when French media group Vivendi controlled Telecom Italia's (TIM) board, would not reduce the power TIM has got over the market.

Elliott and Vivendi are locked in a battle over how to relaunch the debt-laden former Italian telecoms monopoly after the U.S. fund last year managed to wrestle control of TIM's board away from top shareholder Vivendi.

The watchdog's decision confirmed that Vivendi's plan, in allowing TIM to retain full control of the network, did not materially change the market situation, Elliott said in a statement.

Elliott aims to separate the network into a newly created company and then sell part of it.

TIM warned last week of a fall in 2018 profit and said its domestic business would remain under pressure, reigniting tensions between its two main shareholders.

TIM shares were down 2 percent at 1110 GMT.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA -7.20% 0.4885 End-of-day quote.1.08%
VIVENDI -0.36% 21.89 Real-time Quote.3.24%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 170 M
EBIT 2018 3 540 M
Net income 2018 -198 M
Debt 2018 25 657 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 9 970 M
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,68 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA1.08%11 326
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.55%235 897
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM0.47%80 540
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.51%80 010
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 065
TELEFONICA4.74%45 340
