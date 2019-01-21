Log in
Telecom Italia : Elliott says TIM board must go ahead with no delay on network separation

01/21/2019 | 05:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Activist fund Elliott said that Telecom Italia board must take the necessary steps to spin-off its network assets with no delay.

The Italian telecoms group on Sunday suffered a setback in its plan to assuage pressures for a separation of its prized network assets by placing them into a wholly owned subsidiary, as the industry regulator said it was opposed to the proposal.

The watchdog decision confirms that the plan for the network put forward by TIM's main shareholder Vivendi is not sufficient for a change in regulatory framework, Elliott said in a statement on Monday.

TIM has been caught since early last year in a battle between Vivendi and Elliott over how to revive the Italian company, which is saddled with 25 billion euros of debt.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Francesca Landini)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA -7.20% 0.4885 End-of-day quote.1.08%
VIVENDI -0.55% 21.85 Real-time Quote.3.24%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 170 M
EBIT 2018 3 540 M
Net income 2018 -198 M
Debt 2018 25 657 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 9 970 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,68 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA1.08%11 326
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.55%235 897
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM0.47%80 540
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.51%80 010
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 065
TELEFONICA4.74%45 340
