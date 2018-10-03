Telecom Italia : Invests More Than EUR1.69 Billion in 5G Auction

Log in
10/03/2018 | 07:28am CEST

By Nathan Allen

Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) said late Tuesday that it has invested 1.69 billion euros ($1.96 billion) in a block of 5G internet bandwidth as part of Italy's mobile spectrum auction.

It also successfully bid EUR33 million for a separate block and has already won bids for two other sections, bringing its total investment in this auction to EUR2.41 billion. Telecom Italia said this is the largest investment of any company participating in the spectrum auction.

"The frequencies all have different and complementary characteristics in terms of coverage, penetration and capacity, and will be available until 2037," Telecom Italia said.

The company said the outlay would have an impact of around EUR480 million on its 2018 net financial position.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 231 M
EBIT 2018 3 848 M
Net income 2018 1 466 M
Debt 2018 25 609 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 7,12
P/E ratio 2019 6,54
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 9 872 M
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 0,83 €
Spread / Average Target 71%
Managers
NameTitle
Amos Genish Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA-32.96%11 438
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.72%222 463
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.15%88 451
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.12%76 411
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 550
ORANGE-5.98%41 858
