Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia : Sees 2018 Domestic Earnings Lower on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 01:20am EST

By Nathan Allen

Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) said Friday that 2018 earnings from its domestic business unit are expected to be lower than in 2017, based on preliminary figures.

Organic earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2018 should be a mid-single digit lower than in the year-earlier period, the Italian telecom group said.

Net debt should be around 25.2 billion euros ($28.70 billion) following the payment of EUR5113 million for licenses, Telecom Italia said.

The company said that all figures are subject to change as it is still preparing official financial statements.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA 1.74% 0.5254 Delayed Quote.6.11%
TELECOM ITALIA 2.06% 0.5264 End-of-day quote.6.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
01:20aTELECOM ITALIA : Sees 2018 Domestic Earnings Lower on Year
DJ
01/17TELECOM ITALIA : Tim presents the fy 2018 preliminary results and 2019 prelimina..
PU
01/17In 5G play, Vodafone and IBM link up cloud systems for business
RE
01/15TIM : Alessandro picardi appointed chief of public affairs
PU
01/14TELECOM ITALIA : shareholders to vote on Vivendi's board demands in March
RE
01/14Telecom Italia Calls Shareholders' Meeting -- Update
DJ
01/14TIM : Shareholders' Meeting called
PU
01/14Telecom Italia Calls Shareholders' Meeting
DJ
01/14TIM interested in BT Italia
AQ
01/08TIM : 1.25 billion long 5 year bond issue
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 170 M
EBIT 2018 3 887 M
Net income 2018 -493 M
Debt 2018 25 624 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 10 734 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,69 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA6.72%11 976
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.53%235 855
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.56%82 343
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-1.55%79 573
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 365
TELEFONICA3.11%45 044
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.