Telecom Italia : Sees 2018 Domestic Earnings Lower on Year

By Nathan Allen



Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) said Friday that 2018 earnings from its domestic business unit are expected to be lower than in 2017, based on preliminary figures.

Organic earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2018 should be a mid-single digit lower than in the year-earlier period, the Italian telecom group said.

Net debt should be around 25.2 billion euros ($28.70 billion) following the payment of EUR5113 million for licenses, Telecom Italia said.

The company said that all figures are subject to change as it is still preparing official financial statements.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com