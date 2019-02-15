Log in
Telecom Italia : Shares Rise as State Lender CDP Prepares to Boost Stake

0
02/15/2019 | 08:26am EST

By Patrick Costello

Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) shares rose Friday after the CDP, an Italian state-owned lender, said it will increase its stake in the Italian telecoms provider.

The CDP said Thursday that its board had authorized the purchase of additional shares in Telecom Italia, noting that the increase is in line with the strategic objectives underlying its holding in the company.

The decision is also consistent with the CDP's mission of supporting "national strategic infrastructures" and value creation in a sector of "primary interest" for Italy, the state-owned lender said.

At 1302 GMT, shares of Telecom Italia were up 5.1% at EUR0.51. Shares are up 4.9% on year.

The CDP didn't disclose the amount by which it plans to increase its current 5% stake in Telecom Italia, although Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that CDP is preparing to increase its stake in the former incumbent to 10% over the next 12 months.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA 4.67% 0.508 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
TELECOM ITALIA -1.39% 0.4827 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 160 M
EBIT 2018 1 574 M
Net income 2018 -605 M
Debt 2018 25 524 M
Yield 2018 0,46%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 9 857 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 0,60 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA-0.12%11 127
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.10%223 253
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.97%81 541
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.55%76 028
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 400
TELEFONICA-0.33%42 874
