Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA

(TIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia : Sparkle Announces the Construction of Nibble, the New Software-Defined Backbone Linking Sicily with Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:31am EDT
Sparkle Announces the Construction of Nibble, the New Software-Defined Backbone Linking Sicily with Europe

06/25/2019 - 04:00 PM

-+Text size
Print
The new ultra-long-haul photonic backbone will digitally connect Sicily with the major Points of Presence and datacenters in Europe

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, announces the construction of Nibble, its new ultra-long-haul photonic backbone linking Sicily with the major Points of Presence (PoPs) and datacenters in Europe.

Built upon new express fibers, Nibble will provide industry-leading speeds, low-latency, high-performance, scalable and guaranteed connectivity services between the most important European locations, meeting carriers and enterprises' rapidly increasing network capacity requirements.

Featuring the breakthrough Infinera DWDM & Instant Network technologies, Nibble implements a 'Software-Defined Bandwidth' solution, leveraging on the concept of Capacity License to disaggregate the underlying hardware installation from the capacity activation. Instant Network minimizes the time to market, reducing idle investments by activating software-defined capacity on preprovisioned optical links as customers demand for it, thus lowering business risk by shrinking the time between paying for capacity and delivering services.

Nibble ultra-performant photonic layer will progressively be integrated with Sparkle's existing Mediterranean and Balkans Network and with BlueMed, the new multifiber submarine cable linking Palermo and Milan via Genoa, creating a seamless Pan Mediterranean Optical Transport Network.

The first link - planned to go live in summer 2019 - will connect Sparkle's Sicily Hub in Palermo with Milan Caldera open datacenter; Nibble construction is planned to continue in several phases until the end of 2020 to fully deploy the entire Italian and European footprint and to integrate with the Mediterranean and Balkans networks.

'Sparkle confirms its strong leadership in the European telecom market with a solution that ensures top quality and efficiency standards,' said Mario Di Mauro, Sparkle's Chief Executive Officer. 'The Gigabit Society is demanding faster and more sophisticated capacity services and with the Infinera Instant Network solution we can expand our geographical footprint and satisfy customers' needs at light speed, investing only in the capacity we need to deploy, where and when we need it.'

About Sparkle
Sparkle is TIM Group's fully owned Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of around 530,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging its global IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers, Fixed and Mobile operators as well as Multinational Enterprises. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 33 countries.

Find out more about Sparkle at tisparkle.com

Rome, 25 June 2019

Download the PDF version of the press release

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 14:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
10:31aTELECOM ITALIA : Sparkle Announces the Construction of Nibble, the New Software-..
PU
08:40aTELECOM ITALIA : moves towards Open Fiber talks
AQ
06/21Italy pushing telecoms merger to break broadband logjam - sources
RE
06/20Telecom Italia Signs NDA to Discuss Open Fiber Network Integration
DJ
06/20TELECOM ITALIA : TIM, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Enel sign NDA
PU
06/20TELECOM ITALIA : Sparkle at the International Telecoms Week 2019 in Atlanta
PU
06/19TELECOM ITALIA : TIM reopens the office in Brussels
PU
06/19Vivendi, Elliott to Draw Up Compromise Over Telecom Italia -Bloomberg
DJ
06/18Vivendi could be excluded from voting at Mediaset's new Dutch TV group-docume..
RE
06/14TELECOM ITALIA : TIM to start procedure for voluntary delisting from NYSE
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 598 M
EBIT 2019 3 409 M
Net income 2019 1 414 M
Debt 2019 25 136 M
Yield 2019 0,59%
P/E ratio 2019 7,77
P/E ratio 2020 7,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 10 273 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,64 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA1.39%10 305
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.65%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.62%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.62%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-1.70%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About