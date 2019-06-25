Telecom Italia : Sparkle Announces the Construction of Nibble, the New Software-Defined Backbone Linking Sicily with Europe

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, announces the construction of Nibble, its new ultra-long-haul photonic backbone linking Sicily with the major Points of Presence (PoPs) and datacenters in Europe.



Built upon new express fibers, Nibble will provide industry-leading speeds, low-latency, high-performance, scalable and guaranteed connectivity services between the most important European locations, meeting carriers and enterprises' rapidly increasing network capacity requirements.



Featuring the breakthrough Infinera DWDM & Instant Network technologies, Nibble implements a 'Software-Defined Bandwidth' solution, leveraging on the concept of Capacity License to disaggregate the underlying hardware installation from the capacity activation. Instant Network minimizes the time to market, reducing idle investments by activating software-defined capacity on preprovisioned optical links as customers demand for it, thus lowering business risk by shrinking the time between paying for capacity and delivering services.



Nibble ultra-performant photonic layer will progressively be integrated with Sparkle's existing Mediterranean and Balkans Network and with BlueMed, the new multifiber submarine cable linking Palermo and Milan via Genoa, creating a seamless Pan Mediterranean Optical Transport Network.



The first link - planned to go live in summer 2019 - will connect Sparkle's Sicily Hub in Palermo with Milan Caldera open datacenter; Nibble construction is planned to continue in several phases until the end of 2020 to fully deploy the entire Italian and European footprint and to integrate with the Mediterranean and Balkans networks.



'Sparkle confirms its strong leadership in the European telecom market with a solution that ensures top quality and efficiency standards,' said Mario Di Mauro, Sparkle's Chief Executive Officer. 'The Gigabit Society is demanding faster and more sophisticated capacity services and with the Infinera Instant Network solution we can expand our geographical footprint and satisfy customers' needs at light speed, investing only in the capacity we need to deploy, where and when we need it.'



