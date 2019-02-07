Telecom Italia : Sparkle Gets on Track with Internet.ONE

Sparkle, the International Services arm of the TIM Group and among the top ten global operators, announces its partnership with Internet.ONE, Italian-Swiss service provider active in the broadband and cloud computing market, for the supply of international capacity to support the ONE.vision automated shooting system, aimed at the motorsport sector and already tested in the main European racetracks and in the Italian Grand Prix.

Thanks to cameras based on Fuzzy logic, telemetry and a sophisticated artificial intelligence system, ONE.vision allows to shoot dozens of cars / motorcycles on the track, at the same time and with different angles, providing a fundamental aid for the race direction. The system also makes available to each vehicle a customized production able to manage internal and external shots with 360 ° camera cars and to live-stream the driving experience with quality video up to 8K, usable for TV productions, live streaming and social media.

For data flow management, the system relies on Internet.ONE Cloud infrastructure and uses Sparkle's European fiber optic network, capable of transporting video content with capacity up to 100G thanks to the City2City service, thus allowing thousands of users in Italy, Switzerland, Germany and the United Kingdom to watch live videos.

The agreement with Internet.ONE confirms Sparkle as a reference partner for high quality and fast international connectivity, able to support mission critical applications thanks to its proprietary network.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group's fully owned Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of around 530,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging on its global IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers, Fixed and Mobile operators as well as Multinational Enterprises. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 36 countries.

Find out more about Sparkle at tisparkle.com

About Internet.ONE Group

Founded in 1996, Internet.ONE Group is an ICT / TLC operator active in the internet ultra-broadband market, specialized in Cloud Computing and value-added services. In recent years Internet.ONE has continuously invested 80% of its profit in R&D. Maintaining a position of technological leadership is essential to develop and offer its customers high-tech services at market prices.

We put passion and intelligence into everything we do; with over 500 Gigabit of bandwidth available to users of our European network, double-digit growth continues for the third year in a row, with the acquisition of ever-increasing market shares in Italy, United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Rome / Arese, 7 February 2019