Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia : Sparkle Gets on Track with Internet.ONE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 10:05am EST

Sparkle Gets on Track with Internet.ONE

02/07/2019 - 04:00 PM

- + Text size
Print

Racing drivers' video footages available in real time for thousands of users in Europe, thanks to the ONE.vision system and to Sparkle's international network

Sparkle, the International Services arm of the TIM Group and among the top ten global operators, announces its partnership with Internet.ONE, Italian-Swiss service provider active in the broadband and cloud computing market, for the supply of international capacity to support the ONE.vision automated shooting system, aimed at the motorsport sector and already tested in the main European racetracks and in the Italian Grand Prix.

Thanks to cameras based on Fuzzy logic, telemetry and a sophisticated artificial intelligence system, ONE.vision allows to shoot dozens of cars / motorcycles on the track, at the same time and with different angles, providing a fundamental aid for the race direction. The system also makes available to each vehicle a customized production able to manage internal and external shots with 360 ° camera cars and to live-stream the driving experience with quality video up to 8K, usable for TV productions, live streaming and social media.

For data flow management, the system relies on Internet.ONE Cloud infrastructure and uses Sparkle's European fiber optic network, capable of transporting video content with capacity up to 100G thanks to the City2City service, thus allowing thousands of users in Italy, Switzerland, Germany and the United Kingdom to watch live videos.

The agreement with Internet.ONE confirms Sparkle as a reference partner for high quality and fast international connectivity, able to support mission critical applications thanks to its proprietary network.

 

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group's fully owned Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of around 530,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging on its global IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers, Fixed and Mobile operators as well as Multinational Enterprises. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 36 countries.
Find out more about Sparkle at tisparkle.com

 

About Internet.ONE Group

Founded in 1996, Internet.ONE Group is an ICT / TLC operator active in the internet ultra-broadband market, specialized in Cloud Computing and value-added services. In recent years Internet.ONE has continuously invested 80% of its profit in R&D. Maintaining a position of technological leadership is essential to develop and offer its customers high-tech services at market prices.
We put passion and intelligence into everything we do; with over 500 Gigabit of bandwidth available to users of our European network, double-digit growth continues for the third year in a row, with the acquisition of ever-increasing market shares in Italy, United Kingdom and Switzerland.

 

Rome / Arese, 7 February 2019

Download the PDF version of the press release

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 15:04:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
10:05aTELECOM ITALIA : Sparkle Gets on Track with Internet.ONE
PU
06:48aItaly denies it will ban Huawei, ZTE from its 5G plans
RE
02/05TIM : Luciano Sale appointed Chief of Human Resources & Organizational Developme..
PU
02/05BT pressured to cut price to sell troubled Italian business - sources
RE
02/05TELECOM ITALIA : tests 5G in Sanremo
AQ
02/04TELECOM ITALIA : Press release by the Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
01/31Elliott Management Raises Telecom Italia Stake to 9.4%
DJ
01/31TELECOM ITALIA : Elliott lifts Telecom Italia stake as shareholder battle looms
RE
01/28TELECOM ITALIA : Sparkle Expands Its Reach in South America with a New Point of ..
PU
01/25TELECOM ITALIA : Vivendi asks Telecom Italia auditors to investigate board
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 160 M
EBIT 2018 1 574 M
Net income 2018 -578 M
Debt 2018 25 524 M
Yield 2018 0,44%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 10 275 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 0,60 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA4.28%11 675
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.70%222 261
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP3.44%82 210
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-3.24%77 582
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 333
TELEFONICA3.75%44 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.