Telecom Italia : TIM's CFO Giovanni Ronca purchases 150,000 ordinary shares of the Company

06/03/2019 | 02:44pm EDT
TIM's CFO Giovanni Ronca purchases 150,000 ordinary shares of the Company

06/03/2019 - 08:06 PM

According and due to the Internal Dealing regulation, TIM hereby informs that Giovanni Ronca, as of today the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has purchased 150,000 ordinary shares.

Rome, 3 June 2019

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 18:43:08 UTC
