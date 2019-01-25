Log in
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia : Vivendi asks Telecom Italia auditors to investigate board

01/25/2019 | 04:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's main shareholder Vivendi has asked the company's auditors to probe the workings of the firm's board and general governance issues, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

Vivendi asked the auditors to investigate whether the removal of former Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Amos Genish late last year complied with company procedures with no conflict of interest, according to the letter dated January 23 which was also copied to market regulator Consob.

Since early last year TIM has been caught up in a battle between Vivendi and activist fund Elliott over how to revive Italy's biggest phone company.

Elliott, with an 8.8 percent stake, wrestled control of TIM's board from Vivendi last year and in November supported the appointment of new CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

In its letter, Vivendi asked TIM auditors to check whether a recent writedown of 2 billion euros had been done correctly, taking into account all information known to the company.

The French media giant also asked for a TIM shareholder meeting to be called before the end of February.

Vivendi has been pushing for a special shareholder meeting, which has been set for March 29, so it can propose a new slate of directors and restore its influence.

TIM declined to comment. Vivendi and Consob were not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA 1.00% 0.4529 End-of-day quote.-6.29%
VIVENDI 0.70% 21.66 Real-time Quote.1.17%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 164 M
EBIT 2018 2 941 M
Net income 2018 -567 M
Debt 2018 25 716 M
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 9 242 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,63 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA-6.29%10 463
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.74%238 665
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.72%81 049
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.25%78 315
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 399
TELEFONICA5.36%45 656
