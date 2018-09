By Alberto Delclaux



Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) said late Thursday that it won two blocks totaling 10 megahertz in an Italian 5G auction, after offering 680 million euros ($792.5 million).

The blocks won by Telecom Italia, which are in the 700 megahertz band, will be available from 2022 and valid until 2037, the company said.

Telecom Italia said the amount acquired was the maximum possible under current antitrust regulations.

