Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA

(TIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia : says board fully backs chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:44pm EDT
Enel SpA CEO Fulvio Conti poses for photographers during the opening of an Enel flagship store in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's board on Thursday backed Chairman Fulvio Conti, who is embroiled in a row with the company's top investor, French media group Vivendi.

Conti had been accused by Vivendi of violating corporate and governance rules by siding with rival investor and activist fund Elliott.

A board meeting was held on Thursday to respond to a report by TIM's auditors, which found irregularities in the way information was shared with the company's board members in the run-up to the ousting of former Chief Executive Amos Genish.

The auditors said last week that contrary to a statement by Conti some information was only shared with board members appointed by Elliott before being brought to the attention of the whole board.

But the company said in a statement after the board meeting there was no reason to doubt Conti's independence.

"The board therefore reiterates its full confidence in the

work of the Chairman," TIM said in a statement.

Vivendi, which owns 24 percent of TIM, is seeking the removal of Conti and four other board members, citing a "substantial lack of independence and disrespect for the most basic and fundamental corporate governance rules".

TIM's shareholders will vote on the proposals on March 29.

The French media group has alleged that the five board members conspired to replace Genish, a former Vivendi executive.

Before the company's statement came out, Genish - who still sits on TIM's board - was asked by reporters doorstepping the board meeting whether Conti was stepping down. "I wish," he replied.

Elliott, which holds just under 10 percent of TIM, wrested board control from Vivendi in May by appointing 10 candidates - two-thirds of the total - to its board after accusing the French investor of serving its own interests.

Three proxy advisers have recommended that investors vote against Vivendi's proposals.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Alberto Sisto; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA 1.60% 0.5318 End-of-day quote.8.30%
VIVENDI 0.43% 25.93 Real-time Quote.21.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
03:44pTELECOM ITALIA : says board fully backs chairman
RE
02:39pTIM : Board of Directors approves document containing observations on remarks di..
PU
01:48pTELECOM ITALIA : board did not debate chairman's future - source
RE
07:24aTELECOM ITALIA : Sparkle Expands Its Reach in Colombia with a New Point of Prese..
PU
03/12TELECOM ITALIA : Proxy adviser tells TIM shareholders to reject Vivendi board pl..
RE
03/12EUROPE : European shares end a choppy Brexit-led session with a whimper
RE
03/12TELECOM ITALIA : investors tussle in run-up to vote
AQ
03/11Proxy Adviser ISS Sides With Elliott in Battle For Telecom Italia --Market Ta..
DJ
03/11TELECOM ITALIA : Vivendi responds to Elliott appeal to Telecom Italia investors
RE
03/11Italy says MoU with China does not include any agreement on 5G
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 960 M
EBIT 2019 3 580 M
Net income 2019 1 427 M
Debt 2019 24 919 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 7,93
P/E ratio 2020 7,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 10 786 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 0,61 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA8.30%12 208
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.56%238 254
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.71%82 799
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.96%81 428
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 720
TELEFONICA3.47%44 626
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.