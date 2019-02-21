Log in
TELECOM ITALIA

TELECOM ITALIA

(TIT)
My previous session
    
Telecom Italia : to grow core profits from 2020, to explore all options on network

02/21/2019 | 03:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Telecom Italia's logo at its Miolan headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) on Thursday pledged to accelerate cost cutting, increase shareholder returns, cut debt and grow core profits from next year in the first three-year strategy plan under new Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi.

TIM has been caught in a battle since early last year between top shareholders Vivendi and activist fund Elliott over how to revive Italy's biggest phone group, an underperforming business saddled with 25 billion euros (21.73 billion pounds) of debt.

The former state phone monopoly said it would revamp its domestic business, grow its Brazilian unit and pursue several initiatives to unlock value.

Those include a mobile sharing agreement with Vodafone in Italy announced earlier on Thursday, and negotiations with smaller broadband rival Open Fibre on "all possible options including a full business combination on fixed network".

TIM said group organic earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and service revenues would decrease by a low single digit this year, but grow at a low single digit rate in 2020 and 2021.

For 2018, the company reported a 3.6 percent drop in group revenues to 19.1 billion euros, roughly in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company. Organic EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, fell 3.4 percent to 8.1 billion euros, in line with expectations.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA -1.60% 0.5292 End-of-day quote.11.28%
VIVENDI 0.08% 23.97 Real-time Quote.12.03%
