Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    0H6I   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA

(0H6I)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

European Press Roundup: Huawei CEO Speaks of Cold War, Telecom Italia Said to Be Eyeing Merger With Open Fiber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 08:13am EDT

In Europe today, worse-than-expected Eurozone manufacturing data dampens stocks ahead of Easter holidays. The top business story: Swiss food-and-beverage giant Nestle posts above-expectations organic sales growth. Read about the above topics on Dow Jones Newswires or WSJ.com.

In Other Media...

In his first interview with German media, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei criticized the United States and warned of a "new cold war." To avoid such a conflict, the west "must remain open and accept the rise of other countries," he said. Mr. Zhengfei criticized the U.S.'s stance on the global construction of 5G networks. "Unfortunately, the U.S. sees 5G technology as a strategic weapon. For them, it's a kind of nuclear bomb," he said. -Handelsblatt/Wirtschaftswoche

Telecom Italia isn't considering a spinoff of its network anymore, but it may be interested in a merger with Open Fiber, a smaller rival. -Il Sole 24 Ore

Irish food group Glanbia faces a number of large investors voting against its move to increase the salary of Chief Executive Siobhan Talbot by 22% and make it easier for top managers to receive bonus stock rewards. Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, the two most influential advisers to major international investors on corporate-governance issues, have advised clients to reject the company's remuneration report at its annual general meeting next week. -The Irish Times

German broadcaster RTL believes its TV Now streaming service has "good chances" to become a competitor to global streaming platforms such as Netflix. "We want to be the German champion that connects television and streaming," RTL CEO Bernd Reichart says. "For us, TV stands for Total Video." -FAZ

Russian investment fund LetterOne has extended the deadline for Dia shareholders to accept its takeover bid for the struggling Spanish supermarket. Shareholders now have until April 30 to subscribe to the offer, a week later than the original deadline of April 23. -El Economista

French arms export rose 30% in 2018, the country's third best performance in 20 years. The sales amounted to between EUR9.1 billion and EUR9.2 billion. -La Tribune

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION 0.21% 0.6564 End-of-day quote.42.23%
GLANBIA 0.17% 17.25 Delayed Quote.5.00%
GLANBIA 1.53% 17.25 Delayed Quote.7.66%
RTL GROUP S.A. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
TELECOM ITALIA -0.76% 0.5215 End-of-day quote.7.90%
TELECOM ITALIA 0.25% 0.5195 Delayed Quote.6.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
08:13aEUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Huawei CEO Speaks of Cold War, Telecom Italia Said to B..
DJ
05:30aFrench group Vivendi says it may challenge validity of Mediaset AGM decisions
RE
04/17TELECOM ITALIA : TIM renews its partnership with Italy's national football teams
PU
04/16TIM : 20-F filing
PU
04/15Vivendi AGM backs plans for possible share buyback
RE
04/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : American Airlines, AB Inbev, Daimler, Netflix
04/15FITCH RTGS : Global Telecom's 5G Spend Will Persist, Even in a Downturn
AQ
04/13TIM asks Italian watchdog to delay review over network spinoff - source
RE
04/12INWIT : Shareholders' meeting on assignment as statutory auditors
PU
04/12SPARKLE TO INVEST ON THE DEPLOYMENT : the First Submarine Cable Connecting Pale..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 905 M
EBIT 2019 3 484 M
Net income 2019 1 391 M
Debt 2019 24 848 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 8,19
P/E ratio 2020 7,46
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 10 834 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 0,62 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA6.48%12 242
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.57%238 750
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP3.48%80 853
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.88%79 524
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%59 203
TELEFONICA2.19%44 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About