Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    0H6I   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA

(0H6I)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Proxy Adviser ISS Sides With Elliott in Battle For Telecom Italia --Market Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

The ongoing spat between Telecom Italia shareholders Elliott Management and Vivendi continued as Elliott flaunted proxy adviser ISS' recommendation to vote against Vivendi's proposals in a statement. ISS backed Elliott by saying it believes Vivendi hasn't made a compelling case to overhaul Telecom Italia's board. Vivendi said Friday it is "extremely concerned" by a report from Telecom Italia's auditors that it says confirms the existence of serious irregularities related to the governance of the company and its board of directors. The comments come ahead of a March 29 meeting at which Telecom Italia shareholders will vote on a proposal to remove five board members backed by Elliott. (patrick.thomas@wsj.com ; (@PatThomas1318)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA -0.72% 0.5528 End-of-day quote.15.21%
TELECOM ITALIA -0.54% 0.5536 Delayed Quote.14.37%
VIVENDI 0.16% 25.61 Real-time Quote.20.16%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
06:52pProxy Adviser ISS Sides With Elliott in Battle For Telecom Italia --Market Ta..
DJ
01:50pTELECOM ITALIA : Vivendi responds to Elliott appeal to Telecom Italia investors
RE
01:14pItaly says MoU with China does not include any agreement on 5G
RE
11:48aTELECOM ITALIA : Vodafone plans 1,130 job cuts in Italy
RE
07:17aTELECOM ITALIA : Italian government increases stake in TIM
AQ
04:36aVIVENDI : Telecom Italia Auditors' Report Reveals Governance Irregularities - Up..
DJ
02:48aVIVENDI : Telecom Italia Auditors' Report Reveals Governance Irregularities
DJ
03/05TELECOM ITALIA : Italy state holding CDP likely to up TIM stake to 10 percent ah..
RE
03/01TIM : Mario Di Mauro appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle
PU
02/28TELECOM ITALIA : Cassa depositi e prestiti S.p.A. Reports 7.1% Stake In Telecom ..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 983 M
EBIT 2019 3 587 M
Net income 2019 1 423 M
Debt 2019 24 894 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 8,44
P/E ratio 2020 7,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 11 445 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 0,61 €
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA14.37%12 858
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.55%233 585
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.71%82 524
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.30%79 518
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 339
TELEFONICA3.23%44 192
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.