By Donato Paolo Mancini



Telecom Italia has called a shareholders' meeting for March 29, the company said Monday.

The meeting will involve facilitating the completion and approval of the strategic plan and financial statements among other things, the company said.

The request was originally made by Vivendi, Telecom said.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini