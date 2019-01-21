Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    0H6I   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA (0H6I)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia : Italian Regulator Rebuffs Telecom Italia Spinoff Plan -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 06:41am EST

--Italy's communications regulator has provisionally rejected Telecom Italia's plan to separate its landline network--valued at about EUR15 billion--saying a spinoff wouldn't increase competition in the Italian telecoms market, Bloomberg reports.

--Agcom says TIM's proposal to spin off the network while keeping majority ownership would allow the company to retain a "significant competitive advantage" across the country--outside of Milan--without reducing any regulatory burden, Bloomberg writes.

Full story: bloom.bg/2R2DSUf

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA -7.20% 0.4885 End-of-day quote.1.08%
TELECOM ITALIA -1.18% 0.4791 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
06:41aTELECOM ITALIA : Italian Regulator Rebuffs Telecom Italia Spinoff Plan -Bloomber..
DJ
05:45aTELECOM ITALIA : Elliott says TIM board must go ahead with no delay on network s..
RE
01:41aTELECOM ITALIA : Appoints Lorenzo Forina to Chief Revenue Office
DJ
01/20Italy regulator gives TIM's network separation plan thumbs down
RE
01/19TELECOM ITALIA : TIM main partner and technological enabler of “Matera 201..
PU
01/18TIM : Chief Revenue Office established and entrusted to Lorenzo Forina
PU
01/18EUROPE : European shares surf to six-week highs on U.S.-China trade progress
RE
01/18EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Rally In Fourth Day Of Gains As U.S. Considers ..
DJ
01/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, RBS, American Express, Netflix...
01/18TELECOM ITALIA : Shares Drop on Poor Preliminary Results
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 170 M
EBIT 2018 3 540 M
Net income 2018 -198 M
Debt 2018 25 657 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 9 970 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,68 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA-0.40%11 326
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.55%235 897
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM0.47%80 540
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.51%80 010
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 065
TELEFONICA4.74%45 340
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.