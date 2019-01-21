Telecom Italia : Italian Regulator Rebuffs Telecom Italia Spinoff Plan -Bloomberg

--Italy's communications regulator has provisionally rejected Telecom Italia's plan to separate its landline network--valued at about EUR15 billion--saying a spinoff wouldn't increase competition in the Italian telecoms market, Bloomberg reports.

--Agcom says TIM's proposal to spin off the network while keeping majority ownership would allow the company to retain a "significant competitive advantage" across the country--outside of Milan--without reducing any regulatory burden, Bloomberg writes.

Full story: bloom.bg/2R2DSUf

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com