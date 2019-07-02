Log in
Telecom Italia

TELECOM ITALIA

(0H6I)
  Report  
News 
News

Telecom Italia Secures Funding for Mobile Tower Merger -Reuters

0
07/02/2019

--Telecom Italia has secured funding of up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.83 billion) from a group of banks to help its Inwit unit merge its towers with those of Vodafone Group PLC, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The Italian telecoms operator--which owns 60% of Inwit--and Vodafone agreed in February to look into combining their 22,000 telecoms towers in Italy into a single unit, Reuters says, adding that the two companies are expected to approve a tower merger in August.

Full story: https://reut.rs/328d8sn

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA 0.54% 0.4828 End-of-day quote.-0.10%
TELECOM ITALIA 0.40% 0.4806 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.47% 127.36 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 572 M
EBIT 2019 3 377 M
Net income 2019 1 151 M
Debt 2019 25 551 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 10 017 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,48  €
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA-1.63%11 334
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.78%234 329
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP14.61%89 200
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.82%81 595
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 034
TELEFONICA-0.90%42 188
