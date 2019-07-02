Telecom Italia Secures Funding for Mobile Tower Merger -Reuters

--Telecom Italia has secured funding of up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.83 billion) from a group of banks to help its Inwit unit merge its towers with those of Vodafone Group PLC, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The Italian telecoms operator--which owns 60% of Inwit--and Vodafone agreed in February to look into combining their 22,000 telecoms towers in Italy into a single unit, Reuters says, adding that the two companies are expected to approve a tower merger in August.

Full story: https://reut.rs/328d8sn

