--Telecom Italia has suspended the sale of its subsea cable unit Sparkle, Il Sole 24 Ore reports.

--According to Il Sole 24 Ore, before selling the asset, company wants to first understand the intentions of the Italian government, since the unit is subject to the so-called Golden Power rule--a measure that allows Rome to intervene in the affairs of strategic companies in sectors like security and national defense.

