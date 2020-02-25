Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia S.p.A.    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INWIT: SLATES PRESENTED FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOLLOWING THE MERGER WITH VODAFONE TOWERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 02:43pm EST
INWIT: SLATES PRESENTED FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOLLOWING THE MERGER WITH VODAFONE TOWERS

02/25/2020 - 08:00 PM

-+Text size
Print

In regard to the Ordinary shareholders' meeting convened for 20 March 2020 (single call) to resolve on the appointment of the Company's Board of Directors set to take up office as from the date of effect of the merger of Vodafone Towers S.r.l. into Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. ('INWIT'), INWIT reports that the following slates of candidates to the office of member of the Board of Directors have been presented.

Slate presented by the shareholder Telecom Italia S.p.A., holding 360,200,000 ordinary shares, accounting for 60.03% of the share capital of INWIT:

  1. Giovanni Ferigo, born in Udine on 12 July 1959
  2. Fabrizio Rocchio, born in Ivrea on 9 December 1964
  3. Carlo Nardello, born in Rome on 9 May 1964
  4. Emanuele Tournon, born in Turin on 18 March 1960
  5. Agostino Nuzzolo, born in Caserta on 12 April 1968
  6. Barbara Cavaleri, born in Como on 2 October 1969
  7. Sabrina Di Bartolomeo, born in Turin on 16 October 1971
  8. Sonia Hernandez, born in Madrid (Spain) on 15 June 1973
  9. Filomena Passeggio, born in Naples on 1 June 1952 (*)
  10. Antonio Corda, born in Padua on 9 April 1973
  11. Elisabetta Paola Romano, born in Milan on 1 April 1963
  12. Nadia Benabdallah, born in Algiers (Algeria) on 29 April 1968

(*) candidate who has declared that they meet the independence requirements envisaged by current legislation and the Corporate Governance Code of Listed Companies.

The shareholder Telecom Italia S.p.A. also proposes:

  • to establish the duration of the term of office of the Board of Directors as 3 financial years, and therefore until approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2022;
  • to establish 900,000 euros as the maximum total annual compensation of the Board of Directors pursuant to art. 2389, subsection 1, of the Italian Civil Code (the amount includes compensation for participation in internal committees, if such should be established), to be distributed among its members in accordance with the resolutions made in this regard by the Board itself.


Slate submitted by a group of asset management companies and investors, together holding 17,616,529 ordinary shares, accounting for approximately 2.93609 % of the share capital of INWIT:

  1. Secondina Giulia Ravera, born in Cuneo on 12 May 1966(*)
  2. Laura Cavatorta, born in Treviso on 1 February 1964(*)
  3. Francesco Valsecchi, born in Rome on 9 July 1964(*)

(*) candidate who has declared that they meet the independence requirements envisaged by current legislation and the Corporate Governance Code of Listed Companies.

*****

In compliance with the provisions of law and regulations in force, the slates of candidates, properly submitted, complete with the documentation envisaged by Art. 144-octies, subsection 1 of the Issuers' Regulations, will be made available to the public, within the terms of the law, at the Company's office, on the INWIT website at www.inwit.it/it/governance/assemblea-azionisti and on the storage platform at www.1info.it

Rome, 25 February 2020

Download the pdf version of the press release

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 19:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
02:43pINWIT : Slates presented for the appointment of the board of directors following..
PU
02/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The market purge weighs more heavily on a few sectors
02/19EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease E..
RE
02/18EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease E..
RE
02/18TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Vodafone and Telecom Italia propose concessions
AQ
02/17TELECOM ITALIA S P A : TIM and Santander Consumer Bank launch Joint Venture to o..
PU
02/17Vodafone and Telecom Italia offer concessions for towers deal
RE
02/13EUROPE : Linde surge helps European shares end flat amid rising coronavirus fear..
RE
02/13EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, TIM concessions needed for tower deal approval - sources
RE
02/07INWIT : Shareholders' meeting called for 20 march to appoint new board of direct..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 358 M
EBIT 2019 3 611 M
Net income 2019 1 272 M
Debt 2019 24 532 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 8,33x
P/E ratio 2020 8,26x
EV / Sales2019 1,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 10 769 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 0,64  €
Last Close Price 0,51  €
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Raimondo Zizza Director-Information Technology
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-3.99%11 689
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.21%239 839
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.95%92 428
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.91%83 193
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.00%44 838
BCE INC.7.16%43 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group