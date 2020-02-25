INWIT: SLATES PRESENTED FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOLLOWING THE MERGER WITH VODAFONE TOWERS

In regard to the Ordinary shareholders' meeting convened for 20 March 2020 (single call) to resolve on the appointment of the Company's Board of Directors set to take up office as from the date of effect of the merger of Vodafone Towers S.r.l. into Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. ('INWIT'), INWIT reports that the following slates of candidates to the office of member of the Board of Directors have been presented.



Slate presented by the shareholder Telecom Italia S.p.A., holding 360,200,000 ordinary shares, accounting for 60.03% of the share capital of INWIT:

Giovanni Ferigo, born in Udine on 12 July 1959 Fabrizio Rocchio, born in Ivrea on 9 December 1964 Carlo Nardello, born in Rome on 9 May 1964 Emanuele Tournon, born in Turin on 18 March 1960 Agostino Nuzzolo, born in Caserta on 12 April 1968 Barbara Cavaleri, born in Como on 2 October 1969 Sabrina Di Bartolomeo, born in Turin on 16 October 1971 Sonia Hernandez, born in Madrid (Spain) on 15 June 1973 Filomena Passeggio, born in Naples on 1 June 1952 (*) Antonio Corda, born in Padua on 9 April 1973 Elisabetta Paola Romano, born in Milan on 1 April 1963 Nadia Benabdallah, born in Algiers (Algeria) on 29 April 1968

(*) candidate who has declared that they meet the independence requirements envisaged by current legislation and the Corporate Governance Code of Listed Companies.



The shareholder Telecom Italia S.p.A. also proposes:

to establish the duration of the term of office of the Board of Directors as 3 financial years, and therefore until approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2022;

to establish 900,000 euros as the maximum total annual compensation of the Board of Directors pursuant to art. 2389, subsection 1, of the Italian Civil Code (the amount includes compensation for participation in internal committees, if such should be established), to be distributed among its members in accordance with the resolutions made in this regard by the Board itself.



Slate submitted by a group of asset management companies and investors, together holding 17,616,529 ordinary shares, accounting for approximately 2.93609 % of the share capital of INWIT:

Secondina Giulia Ravera, born in Cuneo on 12 May 1966(*) Laura Cavatorta, born in Treviso on 1 February 1964(*) Francesco Valsecchi, born in Rome on 9 July 1964(*)

(*) candidate who has declared that they meet the independence requirements envisaged by current legislation and the Corporate Governance Code of Listed Companies.

*****



In compliance with the provisions of law and regulations in force, the slates of candidates, properly submitted, complete with the documentation envisaged by Art. 144-octies, subsection 1 of the Issuers' Regulations, will be made available to the public, within the terms of the law, at the Company's office, on the INWIT website at www.inwit.it/it/governance/assemblea-azionisti and on the storage platform at www.1info.it



Rome, 25 February 2020