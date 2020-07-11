Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia S.p.A.    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Italy pushes to end stalemate over single broadband network - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/11/2020 | 11:00am EDT

* Rome wants Enel and TIM to sign a preliminary deal by end-July

* Italy's FinMin tabled request at a meeting with Enel's Starace

* TIM is in talks to sell 40% of its secondary network to KKR

* Govt is in favour of CDP investing in TIM's last-mile grid (Adds background, details)

ROME, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy has told state-controlled utility Enel to reach a deal with Telecom Italia by the end of July on plans to create a single broadband network for the country, a person close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

In an effort to close its digital gap with the rest of Europe, Italy has been pushing for a unified network combining Telecom Italia's (TIM) assets with those of Open Fiber, a wholesale-only operator owned by Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

TIM, partly owned by CDP, has been in talks for months over a merger of its fibre network assets with those of Open Fiber, but differences over issues such as governance and regulation have created a deadlock.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri requested a memorandum of understanding be signed by the end of the month at a meeting with Enel chief Francesco Starace on Friday, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rome has already been pushing Enel and TIM to join forces, but Gualtieri's deadline was the most concrete step to break the stalemate over the network expected to underpin the development of Italy's digital economy.

The economy ministry and Enel both declined to comment. TIM was not immediately available for comment.

TIM's insistence on retaining control of any combined entity with Open Fiber has also held up a deal. But pressure for agreement has increased as TIM has held talks with U.S. private equity fund KKR about selling 40% of its secondary or last-mile copper and fibre network from the street cabinet to users' homes.

With a binding offer expected before Aug. 4 that could see the U.S. fund taking a significant position in Italian telecoms infrastructure, the Treasury wants to nail down guarantees from Enel over the broadband network plan.

To balance KKR's presence, the government would be in favour of the CDP taking a stake in the secondary network but any such deal would not be in the public interest without guarantees from Enel on the broadband network plan, said the source on Saturday.

Complicating the discussions is a separate offer from Australian fund giant Macquarie for all or part of Enel's 50% stake in Open Fiber that sources say values the wholesale operator at almost $8 billion. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, additional reporting by Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman, Giselda Vagnoni and Christina Fincher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. 1.18% 8.03 Delayed Quote.13.55%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.46% 34.89 Delayed Quote.19.61%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -1.54% 119.8 End-of-day quote.-13.09%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.79% 0.3447 Delayed Quote.-38.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
11:03aEXCLUSIVE : Italy pushes to end stalemate over single broadband network - source
RE
11:00aItaly pushes to end stalemate over single broadband network - source
RE
07/10EXCLUSIVE : TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender
RE
07/10EXCLUSIVE : TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources
RE
07/09EXCLUSIVE : TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil -..
RE
07/09TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources
RE
07/09Italy's TIM asks state lender to invest in last-mile network - sources
RE
07/07Iliad signs deal with Open Fiber to enter Italy's fixed-line market
RE
06/26Italy's Mediaset prevents Vivendi trust from voting at AGM
RE
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: EasyJet, Wirecard, Bayer
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 620 M 18 774 M 18 774 M
Net income 2020 1 145 M 1 294 M 1 294 M
Net Debt 2020 23 857 M 26 949 M 26 949 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,34x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 7 234 M 8 184 M 8 171 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 54 965
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,51 €
Last Close Price 0,34 €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Raimondo Zizza Director-Information Technology
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-38.05%8 184
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.15%225 479
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.78%87 528
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.33%80 006
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.73%52 256
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.20%39 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group