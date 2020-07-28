Log in
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
News 
News

TIM: TIM Brasil reviewed binding offer for Oi Group's mobile assets jointly with Telefonica Brasil and Claro

07/28/2020 | 03:26am EDT

Further to the communication dated 18 July 2020, TIM announces that its subsidiary in Brazil, TIM S.A., has today submitted a reviewed binding offer for the acquisition of the Oi Group's mobile business, jointly with Telefônica Brasil S.A. and Claro S.A.

The offer reaffirms TIM's interest in the acquisition of the Oi Group's mobile assets and its commitment to the development of Brazil's telecommunications system, considering its extensive global experience in the sector and its deep understanding of the Brazilian market.

The transaction, if completed, shall add value to all shareholders and clients by means of further growth, generation of operational efficiencies and service quality enhancement. Furthermore, the transaction shall contribute to the development and competitiveness of the Brazilian telecommunication industry.

TIM will continue to monitor closely the situation and will inform its shareholders and all the stakeholders in accordance with the relevant regulations.

Rome, 28 July 2020

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 16 347 M 19 177 M 19 177 M
Net income 2020 1 057 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
Net Debt 2020 23 296 M 27 329 M 27 329 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,45x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 7 619 M 8 965 M 8 938 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 54 965
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,52 €
Last Close Price 0,36 €
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Raimondo Zizza Director-Information Technology
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-34.81%8 965
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.38%235 245
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-7.42%88 732
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.00%82 083
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.62%51 784
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.79%40 014
