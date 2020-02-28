Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia S.p.A.    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia Confirms Talks with KKR on Fiber Network Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:38am EST

By Mauro Orru

Telecom Italia SpA said late on Thursday that investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. submitted a non-binding offer to be its exclusive partner in fiber network development.

The announcement comes as the Italian telecommunication company continues to assess "possible forms of integration" between its own and wholesale operator Open Fiber's optical fiber networks.

"We believe KKR's involvement might go beyond the pure fiber infrastructures," said Thomas Coudry, analyst at European investment bank Bryan Garnier, citing a Bloomberg report suggesting that KKR submitted an expression of interest to acquire a 49% stake in Telecom Italia's secondary network of copper and fiber lines. It also suggested the two could partner to buy Open Fiber, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Enel SpA and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

"We view the transaction as a significant catalyst for Telecom Italia as it should significantly contribute in the group's deleveraging, and also help crystallize the value of Telecom Italia's infrastructure at a time when the group is being challenged on the retail side," Mr. Coudry said, adding that selling a 49% stake could reduce Telecom Italia's debt by more than 15%.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -2.62% 7.676 Delayed Quote.11.93%
KKR & CO. INC. -4.34% 28.85 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -1.92% 0.5079 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
05:38aTelecom Italia Confirms Talks with KKR on Fiber Network Development
DJ
02/27Telecom Italia picks KKR as partner for Italian broadband
RE
02/27TELECOM ITALIA S P A : TIM board views positively KKR's non-binding bid for fibe..
RE
02/26TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Enel agrees on need to provide Italy with ultrabroadband ..
RE
02/25INWIT : Slates presented for the appointment of the board of directors following..
PU
02/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The market purge weighs more heavily on a few sectors
02/19EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease E..
RE
02/18EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease E..
RE
02/18TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Vodafone and Telecom Italia propose concessions
AQ
02/17TELECOM ITALIA S P A : TIM and Santander Consumer Bank launch Joint Venture to o..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 300 M
EBIT 2019 3 625 M
Net income 2019 1 273 M
Debt 2019 24 824 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 8,20x
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
Capitalization 11 073 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 0,63  €
Last Close Price 0,53  €
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Raimondo Zizza Director-Information Technology
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-5.28%12 154
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.94%227 721
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.83%88 729
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.18%79 772
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-0.48%44 035
BCE INC.6.23%41 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group