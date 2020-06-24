Log in
Telecom Italia S.p.A.

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
06/24 02:08:58 pm
0.362 EUR   -4.46%
01:20pTELECOM ITALIA S P A : Ardian Reach Agreement Over Investment in Inwit
DJ
06/22Italy may consider raising its stake in TIM, says PM
RE
06/22TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Telecom Italia S p A : , Ardian Reach Agreement Over Investment in Inwit

06/24/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

By Mauro Orru

Telecom Italia SpA said Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Ardian Inc. over an investment in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA.

The Italian telecommunication company said a consortium led by Ardian would invest in a newly-formed holding company for the transfer of a 30.2% Inwit stake, currently held by Telecom Italia.

The consortium will have a 49% stake in the holding company upon closing of the transaction, Telecom Italia said.

Telecom Italia said it has also reached an agreement with a vehicle managed and advised by Canson Capital Partners Ltd. to buy a direct Inwit stake of up to 3% of its share capital.

Telecom Italia expects to receive implied proceeds of 1.6 billion euros ($1.81 billion), based on an Inwit share price of EUR9.47, excluding dividend.

Completion is subject to conditions being met by Sept. 30, Telecom Italia said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

ChangeLast1st jan.
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A. -4.60% 8.915 Delayed Quote.7.04%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -4.46% 0.362 Delayed Quote.-31.90%
