Telecom Italia S p A : Buys Noovle to Strengthen Cloud Business

By Kim Richters



Telecom Italia SpA said Monday that it has agreed to acquire digital-consulting company Noovle.

The Italian telecommunications company said the acquisition of Milan-based Noovle will help the group to expand its cloud-services business and strengthen its partnership with Google.

"We are happy to welcome Noovle into TIM's group. As the reference partner of Google Cloud in Italy, it will allow us to complete our expertise in this sector," said Carlo D'Asaro Biondo, the company's executive vice president at its Cloud Project.

"With the synergies it will bring, we expect a significant acceleration on the supply front and strengthening of our position on the market," he said

Telecom Italia didn't comment on the financial terms of the deal.

