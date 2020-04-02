Telecom Italia S p A : Establishes New Supervisory Body

Log in
04/02/2020 | 01:47am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Telecom Italia SpA has established a new supervisory body in a bid to improve internal control and risk management.

The new body will take on supervisory functions that until now were assigned to the board of statutory auditors, the Italian company said late Wednesday.

Giuseppe Pignatone was chosen as chairman of the newly-created body.

"The new model is a significant improvement, bringing it into line with best practices with the aim of further strengthening TIM's internal control and risk-management system, an area to which the company has always been committed," the company said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 576 M
EBIT 2020 2 968 M
Net income 2020 1 180 M
Debt 2020 23 792 M
Yield 2020 4,22%
P/E ratio 2020 6,86x
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 7 803 M
EPS Revisions
