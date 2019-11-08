Log in
Telecom Italia S p A : Swung to Profit in 3Q; Backs Guidance

0
11/08/2019 | 02:05am EST

By Kim Richters

Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) late Thursday said that it backed its outlook for the year, while it swung to a profit in the third quarter.

The Italian company said net profit for the period was 301 million euros ($332.9 million) compared with a loss of EUR1.40 billion the year prior.

Revenue fell to EUR4.43 billion from EUR4.67 billion a year earlier and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was EUR2.11 billion compared with EUR2.05 billion, the company said.

The company backed its guidance for the rest of the year, which includes a low single-digit decrease in organic group service revenues for 2019.

It said it had reached its debt-reduction target three months in advance, citing a net debt of EUR24.3 billion, EUR958 million less than at the end of last year.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 390 M
EBIT 2019 3 594 M
Net income 2019 1 398 M
Debt 2019 25 365 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,27x
P/E ratio 2020 7,94x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 11 082 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,61  €
Last Close Price 0,53  €
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Raimondo Zizza Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.9.12%12 270
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.95%248 685
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.71%89 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.78%82 310
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 465
BCE INC.16.15%43 037
