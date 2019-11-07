Log in
Telecom Italia S.p.A.

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia S p A : confirms guidance as debt falls

0
11/07/2019 | 03:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo for the TIM brand is seen on building roof downtown Milan

Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia confirmed its guidance on Thursday after reporting a better than expected improvement in net debt, even as stiffer competition in its domestic market continued to take its toll.

Telecom Italia (TIM) said its net debt at the end of September fell to 24.3 billion euros, with a reduction of 958 million euros compared with the end of last year, achieving its full year debt target three months ahead of time.

The incumbent said its organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after leases fell 4.3% to 1.9 billion euros in the three months ending September compared with the same period of last year.

That was broadly in line with a company provided consensus.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.74% 0.5318 End-of-day quote.9.12%
VIVENDI 0.77% 24.97 Real-time Quote.16.45%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 390 M
EBIT 2019 3 594 M
Net income 2019 1 398 M
Debt 2019 25 365 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,27x
P/E ratio 2020 7,94x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 11 082 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,61  €
Last Close Price 0,53  €
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Raimondo Zizza Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.9.12%12 270
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.95%248 685
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.79%89 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.78%82 310
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 465
BCE INC.16.15%43 037
