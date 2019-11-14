Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia S.p.A.    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia aims to sell stake in Vodafone Italian tower tie-up - CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

Telecom Italia (TIM) plans to sell a stake in the mobile mast business it is creating in Italy with rival Vodafone to infrastructure funds, the Italian group's chief executive said on Thursday.

The two companies agreed in July to merge their Italian mobile assets under the INWIT business that is currently 60%-owned by TIM. The deal is awaiting European Union antitrust approval and is expected to wrap up in the first half of 2020, INWIT's chief executive said last week.

After the deal, TIM and Vodafone will each have 37.5% stakes in the enlarged INWIT, but have agreed they can jointly reduce their respective holdings to a minimum of 25%.

"We would like to sell a stake to infrastructure funds," TIM Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi told the Morgan Stanley European Technology Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona.

Due to currently low returns on bond markets, "there is a large pool of investment moving to alternative investment, so infrastructure funds have plenty of money to deploy," he said.

Communications masts have long been popular among institutional investors because of their steady cash flows.

The deal between Telecom Italia and Vodafone highlights increasing appetite among operators to share or sell parts of their infrastructure to help cut debt and free up cash for investment in the roll-out of next generation 5G networks.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 0.16% 48.475 Delayed Quote.22.04%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.99% 0.5413 End-of-day quote.10.97%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -3.31% 159.58 Delayed Quote.7.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
01:15pTelecom Italia aims to sell stake in Vodafone Italian tower tie-up - CEO
RE
11/13Italy's Salini looking to wrap up Astaldi deal in first half of 2020
RE
11/12TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Opens Chief Innovation and Partnership Office
DJ
11/08EUROPE : European shares break five-day winning run as Trump dampens trade talk ..
RE
11/08TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Banco Santander Launch Consumer-Credit Venture
DJ
11/08TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Swung to Profit in 3Q; Backs Guidance
DJ
11/07Telecom Italia picking funds for fiber network deal as debt falls
RE
11/07BANCO SANTANDER S A : TIM and Santander agree to consumer credit joint venture
RE
11/05Italy's INWIT still sees tower deal with Vodafone closing in first half next ..
RE
10/24Big funds gear up to invest in Italy's broadband champion - sources
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 195 M
EBIT 2019 3 870 M
Net income 2019 1 682 M
Debt 2019 25 099 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,73x
P/E ratio 2020 8,38x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 11 251 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,61  €
Last Close Price 0,54  €
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Raimondo Zizza Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.10.97%12 380
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.51%245 707
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.11%91 443
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.10%79 737
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 725
BCE INC.18.75%43 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group