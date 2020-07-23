|
Telecom Plus : 2020 AGM Proxy Results - 23 July 2020
07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT
Summary Totals
TELECOM PLUS PLC
Annual General Meeting, 23‐JUL‐2020 12:00
ORDINARY SHARES
|
|
|
In Favour
|
Discretion
|
Against
|
Withheld
|
Resolution
|
|
Votes
|
%age
|
Votes
|
%age
|
Votes
|
%age
|
Votes
|
1
|
To receive the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts
|
56,957,474
|
99.90
|
45,671
|
0.08
|
12,835
|
0.02
|
161,882
|
2
|
To approve the 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report
|
45,914,176
|
80.33
|
41,740
|
0.07
|
11,206,653
|
19.60
|
15,294
|
3
|
To approve the payment of a 30.0p final dividend
|
57,134,623
|
99.93
|
42,177
|
0.07
|
0
|
0
|
1,063
|
4
|
To re‐elect Charles Wigoder
|
48,761,173
|
85.28
|
41,608
|
0.07
|
8,373,551
|
14.65
|
1,531
|
5
|
To re‐elect Julian Schild
|
48,517,254
|
84.86
|
42,177
|
0.07
|
8,614,436
|
15.07
|
3,996
|
6
|
To re‐elect Andrew Lindsay
|
56,225,968
|
98.55
|
42,177
|
0.07
|
788,114
|
1.38
|
121,604
|
7
|
To re‐elect Nicholas Schoenfeld
|
56,331,295
|
98.53
|
42,177
|
0.07
|
800,403
|
1.40
|
3,988
|
8
|
To re‐elect Andrew Blowers
|
56,931,795
|
99.58
|
42,177
|
0.07
|
199,902
|
0.35
|
3988
|
9
|
To re‐elect Beatrice Hollond
|
53,308,903
|
93.24
|
42,177
|
0.07
|
3,822,794
|
6.69
|
3,988
|
10
|
To re‐elect Melvin Lawson
|
50,180,318
|
87.77
|
47,177
|
0.08
|
6,946,380
|
12.15
|
3,988
|
11
|
To appoint KPMG LLP as auditor
|
56,996,891
|
99.90
|
42,177
|
0.07
|
15,877
|
0.03
|
122,918
|
12
|
To authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration
|
57,111,630
|
99.89
|
42,177
|
0.07
|
22,377
|
0.04
|
1,679
|
13
|
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
|
56,808,503
|
99.38
|
41,740
|
0.07
|
316,076
|
0.55
|
11,543
|
14
|
To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|
56,886,652
|
99.52
|
47,747
|
0.08
|
228,103
|
0.40
|
15,361
|
15
|
To authorise the directors to disapply pre‐emption rights
|
56,955,775
|
99.66
|
47,747
|
0.08
|
148,264
|
0.26
|
26,077
|
16
|
To authorise the directors to further disapply pre‐emption rights in addition to Resolution 15
|
56,673,507
|
99.17
|
47,747
|
0.08
|
428,441
|
0.75
|
28,167
|
17
|
To authorise the payment of political donations
|
56,166,736
|
98.54
|
42,234
|
0.07
|
794,795
|
1.39
|
174,098
|
18
|
To authorise 14 clear days' notice periods for General Meetings (other than an AGM)
|
56,513,719
|
98.85
|
42,177
|
0.07
|
620,085
|
1.08
|
1,882
|
19
|
To approve the amendments to the Articles of Association
|
57,087,227
|
99.87
|
47,747
|
0.08
|
26,756
|
0.05
|
16,133
Disclaimer
Telecom Plus plc published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 14:00:13 UTC
|
|Latest news on TELECOM PLUS PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
853 M
1 082 M
1 082 M
|Net income 2021
|
32,3 M
41,0 M
41,0 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
66,9 M
84,8 M
84,8 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|33,6x
|Yield 2021
|4,09%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 077 M
1 371 M
1 366 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,34x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 827
|Free-Float
|81,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TELECOM PLUS PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
1 438,00 GBX
|Last Close Price
|
1 374,00 GBX
|Spread / Highest target
|
27,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
4,66%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-9,02%