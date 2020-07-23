Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/23 10:03:27 am
1391 GBX   +1.24%
10:01aTELECOM PLUS : 2020 AGM Proxy Results - 23 July 2020
PU
10:01aTELECOM PLUS : Result of AGM - 23 July 2020
PU
07/09TELECOM PLUS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Telecom Plus : 2020 AGM Proxy Results - 23 July 2020

07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Summary Totals

TELECOM PLUS PLC

Annual General Meeting, 23‐JUL‐2020 12:00

ORDINARY SHARES

In Favour

Discretion

Against

Withheld

Resolution

Votes

%age

Votes

%age

Votes

%age

Votes

1

To receive the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts

56,957,474

99.90

45,671

0.08

12,835

0.02

161,882

2

To approve the 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report

45,914,176

80.33

41,740

0.07

11,206,653

19.60

15,294

3

To approve the payment of a 30.0p final dividend

57,134,623

99.93

42,177

0.07

0

0

1,063

4

To re‐elect Charles Wigoder

48,761,173

85.28

41,608

0.07

8,373,551

14.65

1,531

5

To re‐elect Julian Schild

48,517,254

84.86

42,177

0.07

8,614,436

15.07

3,996

6

To re‐elect Andrew Lindsay

56,225,968

98.55

42,177

0.07

788,114

1.38

121,604

7

To re‐elect Nicholas Schoenfeld

56,331,295

98.53

42,177

0.07

800,403

1.40

3,988

8

To re‐elect Andrew Blowers

56,931,795

99.58

42,177

0.07

199,902

0.35

3988

9

To re‐elect Beatrice Hollond

53,308,903

93.24

42,177

0.07

3,822,794

6.69

3,988

10

To re‐elect Melvin Lawson

50,180,318

87.77

47,177

0.08

6,946,380

12.15

3,988

11

To appoint KPMG LLP as auditor

56,996,891

99.90

42,177

0.07

15,877

0.03

122,918

12

To authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration

57,111,630

99.89

42,177

0.07

22,377

0.04

1,679

13

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares

56,808,503

99.38

41,740

0.07

316,076

0.55

11,543

14

To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006

56,886,652

99.52

47,747

0.08

228,103

0.40

15,361

15

To authorise the directors to disapply pre‐emption rights

56,955,775

99.66

47,747

0.08

148,264

0.26

26,077

16

To authorise the directors to further disapply pre‐emption rights in addition to Resolution 15

56,673,507

99.17

47,747

0.08

428,441

0.75

28,167

17

To authorise the payment of political donations

56,166,736

98.54

42,234

0.07

794,795

1.39

174,098

18

To authorise 14 clear days' notice periods for General Meetings (other than an AGM)

56,513,719

98.85

42,177

0.07

620,085

1.08

1,882

19

To approve the amendments to the Articles of Association

57,087,227

99.87

47,747

0.08

26,756

0.05

16,133

Disclaimer

Telecom Plus plc published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 14:00:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
