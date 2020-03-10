Telecom Plus : Director's Dealings - 10 March 2020

Telecom Plus PLC (the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure by directors/persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Telecom Plus PLC received notification today that on 9 March 2020, Charles Wigoder, Executive Chairman, sold 710,000 ordinary shares in the Company of 5p each ("Ordinary Shares") to Jersey House (Developments) Limited, an investment company which is 100% owned by Mr Wigoder himself.

Following this transaction, the beneficial interest held by Mr Wigoder in the Company remains unchanged; he still has a beneficial interest in 12,244,759 Ordinary Shares and a non-beneficial interest in 3,767,683 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 15.6 per cent. and 4.8 per cent. respectively of the total voting rights in the Company.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in which Mr Wigoder retains an interest remains at 16,012,442 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 20.4 per cent. of the total voting rights in the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Charles Wigoder 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status: Executive Chairman b) Initial Initial Notification Notification/Amendment: 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Telecom Plus PLC b) LEI: 549300QGHDX5UKE58G86 4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares instrument: Identification code: ISIN GB0008794710 b) Nature of the transaction: The off-market sale of 710,000 ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £12.50 710,000 d) Aggregated price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s): N/A N/A e) Date of the Transaction: 09 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction: Off market transaction