Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Plus PLC    TEP   GB0008794710

TELECOM PLUS PLC

(TEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Plus : Notification of Major Interests in Shares - 6 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 06:00am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are Telecom Plus PLC attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Norges Bank

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

05/11/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

06/11/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

3.995 %

0.02 %

4.02 %

78,432,582

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

4.02 %

0.00 %

4.02 %

notification (if

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0008794710

3,133,608

3.995 %

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,133,608

3.995 %

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

Shares on loan

At any time

19,139

0.02%

(right to recall)

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

19,139

0.02 %

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not

X

control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold

  • of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Oslo, Norway

Date of completion

06/11/2019

3

Disclaimer

Telecom Plus plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM PLUS PLC
06:00aTELECOM PLUS : Notification of Major Interests in Shares - 6 November 2019
PU
10/16TELECOM PLUS : Notice of Half Yearly Results - 16 October 2019
PU
10/03TELECOM PLUS : Notification of Major Interests in Shares - 3 October 2019
PU
09/11TELECOM PLUS : Blocklisting Interim Review - 11 September 2019
PU
08/07TELECOM PLUS : Notification of Major Interests in Shares - 7 August 2019
PU
07/26TELECOM PLUS : Result of Annual General Meeting
AQ
07/11TELECOM PLUS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/19TELECOM PLUS : Influx of new customer signups at Telecom Plus fires up yearly re..
AQ
06/18INNOGY : Telecom Plus annual profit rises, more customers sought its services
RE
06/18TELECOM PLUS : Final results for the year ended 31 March 2019 - 7.00am 18 June 2..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 877 M
EBIT 2020 60,8 M
Net income 2020 37,8 M
Debt 2020 38,3 M
Yield 2020 4,63%
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 958 M
Chart TELECOM PLUS PLC
Duration : Period :
Telecom Plus PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM PLUS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 523,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 226,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew James Ronald Lindsay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Francis Wigoder Executive Chairman
Nicholas Jakub Schoenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Clifford Charles Wetherall Director-Billing & Technical Operations
Gary Kaufman Director-Management Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM PLUS PLC-14.39%1 233
SEMPRA ENERGY32.50%40 410
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.59%39 911
ENGIE17.49%39 278
ORSTED AS30.46%35 365
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-33.65%30 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group