TELECOM PLUS PLC

TELECOM PLUS PLC

(TEP)
  








Telecom Plus : Result of AGM - 23 July 2020

07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Telecom Plus PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Telecom Plus PLC (trading as the Utility Warehouse), the UK's only fully integrated provider of a wide range of competitively priced utility services spanning both the communications and energy markets, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today all resolutions put to shareholders of the Company were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting relating to special business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Details of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting will also shortly be available on the Company's website: www.uw.co.uk/investor-relations.

For further information, please contact:

Telecom Plus PLC

David Baxter

Tel: (020) 8955 5000

Disclaimer

Telecom Plus plc published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 14:00:13 UTC
