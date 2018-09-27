Telecom plus : Blocklisting Application - 27 September 2018

Telecom Plus PLC (the "Company")

Blocklisting Application

Telecom Plus PLC announces that a blocklisting application has been made for 175,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

The block admission relates to Ordinary Shares which will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the exercise of options under the Company's SAYE Share Option Plan and will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is anticipated that admission will become effective on 1 October 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Telecom Plus PLC

David Baxter

Tel: (020) 8955 5000