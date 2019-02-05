Telecom plus : Director's Dealings - 5 February 2019

Telecom Plus PLC (or "the Company")

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities

Telecom Plus PLC (trading as the Utility Warehouse), which supplies a wide range of utility services to both residential and business customers, announces that as part of its all employee Save As You Earn share scheme (the "SAYE Scheme"), Andrew Lindsay, Chief Executive, has today exercised options to acquire 1,701 ordinary shares of £0.05 in the Company. These options were originally granted on 25 September 2015.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of options exercised by Mr Lindsay on 5 February 2019 under the SAYE Scheme.

For further information, please contact:

Telecom Plus PLC

David Baxter

Tel: (020) 8955 5000

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Andrew Lindsay 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status: Chief Executive b) Initial Notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Telecom Plus PLC b) LEI: 549300QGHDX5UKE58G86 4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.