Telecom plus : Director's Dealings - 5 February 2019

Telecom Plus PLC (or "the Company")
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities
Telecom Plus PLC (trading as the Utility Warehouse), which supplies a wide range of utility services to both residential and business customers, announces that as part of its all employee Save As You Earn share scheme (the "SAYE Scheme"), Andrew Lindsay, Chief Executive, has today exercised options to acquire 1,701 ordinary shares of £0.05 in the Company. These options were originally granted on 25 September 2015.
The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of options exercised by Mr Lindsay on 5 February 2019 under the SAYE Scheme.
For further information, please contact:
Telecom Plus PLC
David Baxter
Tel: (020) 8955 5000
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name:
|
Andrew Lindsay
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status:
|
Chief Executive
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment:
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name:
|
Telecom Plus PLC
|
b)
|
LEI:
|
549300QGHDX5UKE58G86
|
4.
|
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument:
Identification code:
|
Ordinary shares of £0.05 in Telecom Plus PLC ("Ordinary Shares")
ISIN GB0008794710
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
Exercise of options to acquire Telecom Plus PLC Ordinary Shares under the Company's Save As You Earn share scheme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1,058p
|
1,701
|
d)
|
Aggregated price(s) and volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1,058p
|
1,701
|
e)
|
Date of the Transaction:
|
5 February 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the Transaction:
|
Outside a trading venue
Disclaimer
Telecom Plus plc published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 10:53:05 UTC