Telecom Service One : Third Interim Dividend for 2020 and Closure of Register of Members

TELECOM SERVICE ONE HOLDINGS LIMITED    (8145)

TELECOM SERVICE ONE HOLDINGS LIMITED


02/13/2020 | 04:26am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Telecom Service One Holdings Limited

電 訊 首 科 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3997)

THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2020

AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Telecom Service One Holdings Limited ("the Company") has today declared a third interim dividend of HK$0.01 per share for the year ending 31 March 2020 payable in cash to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Monday, 2 March 2020.

For the purpose of determining shareholder's entitlement to the third interim dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 28 February 2020 to Monday, 2 March 2020 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the third interim dividend, all transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 27 February 2020.

The third interim dividend is expected to be paid on or about Friday, 6 March 2020.

By Order of the Board

Telecom Service One Holdings Limited

Cheung King Shek

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the chairman and non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Cheung King Shek; the chief executive officer and executive director of the Company is Mr. Cheung King Fung Sunny; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheung King Shan and Mr. Cheung King Chuen Bobby; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fong Ping, Ms. Kwok Yuen Man Marisa and Mr. Tso Ka Yi.

Telecom Service One Holding Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:25:06 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 169 M
Chart TELECOM SERVICE ONE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Telecom Service One Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,32  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
King Fung Cheung CEO, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
King Shek Cheung Chairman
King Shan Cheung Non-Executive Director
King Chuen Cheung Non-Executive Director
Ping Fong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM SERVICE ONE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%22
TAL EDUCATION GROUP22.78%35 019
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.14.42%10 005
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL5.41%8 869
HOMESERVE PLC4.83%5 753
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.18.23%4 552
