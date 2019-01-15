Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Webcast Details

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference
call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on
Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with
the fourth quarter and full year financial results will be issued before
the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 23,
2019.
To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com
approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will
be available at this website for approximately one month starting at
9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated
instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and
defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are
primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and
Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s
website at www.teledyne.com.
