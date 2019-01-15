Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Webcast Details

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the fourth quarter and full year financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

