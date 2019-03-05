Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : LeCroy Demonstrates First Protocol Analyzer Platform for Next-Generation USB4 and Thunderbolt™ 3 Systems

Thunderbolt 3 Developer Conference & Plugfest – Teledyne
LeCroy, Inc., the worldwide leader in USB protocol test solutions and a
business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today
announced and demonstrated the first protocol analyzer platform for
testing next-generation USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 systems. The convergence
of the underlying Thunderbolt and USB protocols in the USB 4
specification will increase compatibility among USB Type-C™
connector-based products, simplifying how people connect their devices.
Teledyne LeCroy’s new Voyager M4x Protocol Analyzer will enable
companies to develop high-performance products with the USB4 standard,
targeted for release in mid-2019.
“The USB Implementers Forum is pleased to see Teledyne LeCroy announce
support for USB4 testing with their protocol analyzer platform,” said
USB-IF President and COO Jeff Ravencraft. "An important contributor to
the USB ecosystem, Teledyne LeCroy’s participation and support for USB4
compliance will help our members bring products to market that deliver
high performance and reliability.”
“Teledyne LeCroy's protocol analyzers have been at the forefront of USB
development since 1997, and we are excited to help early adopters of the
USB4 standard bring higher-performance products to market,” said Joe
Mendolia, vice-president of marketing at Teledyne LeCroy’s Protocol
Solutions Group. “Today’s live demonstration of the Voyager M4x, which
will begin shipment in April 2019, underscores the technical expertise
and leadership Teledyne LeCroy offers to early adopters in the USB
ecosystem.”
About the Voyager M4x Protocol Analyzer
The Voyager M4x Protocol Analyzer platform leverages Teledyne LeCroy's
cutting-edge T.A.P.4™ probe technology and industry-leading analysis
software, allowing developers to verify interoperability and compliance
for the rapidly expanding USB Type-C™ market. Designed to be fully
backward compatible for testing legacy USB links, the Voyager M4x
captures 100% of bus and protocol traffic for USB4 devices and systems.
The T.A.P.4 probe technology locks on the signal-under-test without
impacting critical link training and speed negotiation handshaking.
About Teledyne LeCroy
Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes,
protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance,
validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and
thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on
incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance
"Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find
and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving
time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets.
Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information,
visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.
About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated
instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and
defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’
operations are primarily located in the United States, the United
Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information,
visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.
© 2019 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are
subject to change without notice.
USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
Thunderbolt™ is a trademark of Intel Corporation.
