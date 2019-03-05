Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : LeCroy Demonstrates First Protocol Analyzer Platform for Next-Generation USB4 and Thunderbolt™ 3 Systems

New Voyager M4x Protocol Analyzer Underscores Company’s Technical Expertise and Leadership in the USB ecosystem

Thunderbolt 3 Developer Conference & Plugfest – Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., the worldwide leader in USB protocol test solutions and a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced and demonstrated the first protocol analyzer platform for testing next-generation USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 systems. The convergence of the underlying Thunderbolt and USB protocols in the USB 4 specification will increase compatibility among USB Type-C™ connector-based products, simplifying how people connect their devices. Teledyne LeCroy’s new Voyager M4x Protocol Analyzer will enable companies to develop high-performance products with the USB4 standard, targeted for release in mid-2019.

“The USB Implementers Forum is pleased to see Teledyne LeCroy announce support for USB4 testing with their protocol analyzer platform,” said USB-IF President and COO Jeff Ravencraft. "An important contributor to the USB ecosystem, Teledyne LeCroy’s participation and support for USB4 compliance will help our members bring products to market that deliver high performance and reliability.”

“Teledyne LeCroy's protocol analyzers have been at the forefront of USB development since 1997, and we are excited to help early adopters of the USB4 standard bring higher-performance products to market,” said Joe Mendolia, vice-president of marketing at Teledyne LeCroy’s Protocol Solutions Group. “Today’s live demonstration of the Voyager M4x, which will begin shipment in April 2019, underscores the technical expertise and leadership Teledyne LeCroy offers to early adopters in the USB ecosystem.”

About the Voyager M4x Protocol Analyzer

The Voyager M4x Protocol Analyzer platform leverages Teledyne LeCroy's cutting-edge T.A.P.4™ probe technology and industry-leading analysis software, allowing developers to verify interoperability and compliance for the rapidly expanding USB Type-C™ market. Designed to be fully backward compatible for testing legacy USB links, the Voyager M4x captures 100% of bus and protocol traffic for USB4 devices and systems. The T.A.P.4 probe technology locks on the signal-under-test without impacting critical link training and speed negotiation handshaking.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.

