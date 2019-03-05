Log in
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : Mission-Critical Teledyne Equipment Launched On Board Airbus OneWeb Satellites

03/05/2019 | 12:22pm EST

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that its Teledyne Defence & Space business unit, part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics group, developed and provided critical microwave communication products to support Airbus OneWeb Satellites’ mega constellation to bridge the digital divide. The first six satellites and supporting payload were launched Wednesday, February 27, on Soyuz VS21.

Teledyne’s $95 million production contract was awarded in 2018 and follows an initial development award received in June 2016. Production is expected to continue through 2021.

Teledyne Defence & Space will provide flexible channelisers, also known as converters, for each of the Airbus OneWeb Satellites, as well as microwave and millimeter wave filter assemblies.

“Teledyne is delighted to provide an enabling technology in support of Airbus OneWeb Satellite’s landmark initiative to build the world’s largest satellite constellation to provide affordable high speed internet connectivity worldwide,” said Al Pichelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “Under our contract, we are delivering innovative, compact converters for a high performance space application and doing so with commercial affordability.”

About Teledyne Defence & Space

Teledyne Defence & Space is a leader in the design and development of microwave/RF components and subsystems, including channelisers/converters, filters, digital electronic sensors and arrays and other advanced technologies. It is known for its agile design and manufacturing processes and specialist expertise in electronic warfare, radar, communications and other commercial and military applications.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, related to a contract award and future production prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors could change anticipated results, and risks are identified in Teledyne’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.


© Business Wire 2019
