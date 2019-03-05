Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : Mission-Critical Teledyne Equipment Launched On Board Airbus OneWeb Satellites

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that its
Teledyne Defence & Space business unit, part of the Teledyne
Defense Electronics group, developed and provided critical microwave
communication products to support Airbus OneWeb Satellites’ mega
constellation to bridge the digital divide. The first six satellites and
supporting payload were launched Wednesday, February 27, on Soyuz VS21.
Teledyne’s $95 million production contract was awarded in 2018 and
follows an initial development award received in June 2016. Production
is expected to continue through 2021.
Teledyne Defence & Space will provide flexible channelisers, also known
as converters, for each of the Airbus OneWeb Satellites, as well as
microwave and millimeter wave filter assemblies.
“Teledyne is delighted to provide an enabling technology in support of
Airbus OneWeb Satellite’s landmark initiative to build the world’s
largest satellite constellation to provide affordable high speed
internet connectivity worldwide,” said Al Pichelli, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Teledyne. “Under our contract, we are delivering
innovative, compact converters for a high performance space application
and doing so with commercial affordability.”
About Teledyne Defence & Space
Teledyne Defence & Space is a leader in the design and development of
microwave/RF components and subsystems, including
channelisers/converters, filters, digital electronic sensors and arrays
and other advanced technologies. It is known for its agile design and
manufacturing processes and specialist expertise in electronic warfare,
radar, communications and other commercial and military applications.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated
instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and
defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are
primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and
Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s
website at www.teledyne.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Notice
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, related to a
contract award and future production prospects. Actual results could
differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors
could change anticipated results, and risks are identified in Teledyne’s
2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
