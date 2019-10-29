Log in
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED    TDY

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : Naval Oceanographic Office Awards Teledyne Benthos $12.2 Million IDIQ Contract

10/29/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

Teledyne Benthos, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and a leading provider of acoustic releases and acoustic communications systems, has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for acoustic transponders, transceivers, and release systems and Teledyne RD Instruments’ acoustic Doppler current profilers (ADCPs) for the Naval Oceanographic Office. This includes new systems and refurbishment of systems currently deployed by the Navy. The contract runs for up to five years, with a ceiling of $12.2 million.

Teledyne Marine has been providing acoustic technologies and ADCPs to the Naval Oceanographic Office since 2002. “Teledyne Marine is honored to support our longstanding relationship with the Naval Oceanographic Office,” said Thomas W. Altshuler, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Business Development of Teledyne Marine Defense. “The U.S. Navy has been, and continues to be among Teledyne Marine’s most valued customers.”

About Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments. Teledyne Benthos products include: acoustic releases, acoustic telemetry modems; hydrophones; glass flotation spheres and instrument housings; and locating devices. For more information, visit Teledyne Benthos’ website at www.teledynemarine.com/benthos.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 154 M
EBIT 2019 493 M
Net income 2019 390 M
Debt 2019 654 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,01x
EV / Sales2020 3,65x
Capitalization 11 978 M
Chart TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 340,60  $
Last Close Price 328,44  $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Pichelli President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Mehrabian Executive Chairman
Susan Lee Main Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Scott Hudson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Charles Crocker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED58.61%11 978
HEXAGON17.92%18 616
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED69.25%16 434
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION37.59%12 059
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.146.42%8 550
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC14.88%8 299
