MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teledyne Technologies Incorporated    TDY

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : to Hold Investor Meetings

03/10/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Jason VanWees, Executive Vice President, will be holding investor meetings at the Berenberg Machine Vision Day on Wednesday, March 11, in New York City.

Teledyne’s latest investor presentation is publicly available on the company’s website.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Notice

Teledyne’s investor relations presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, directly and indirectly relating to sales, earnings, operating margin, growth opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures, product sales, capital expenditures, pension matters, stock option compensation expense, taxes, strategic plans and other matters. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Many factors could change the anticipated results, including without limitation: disruptions in the global economy; the spread of the COVID-19 resulting in lower demand for our products and global supply disruptions; changes in demand for products sold in any one of the markets in which Teledyne participates; funding, continuation and award of government programs; cuts to defense spending resulting from future deficit reduction measures, risks associated with acquisitions; impacts due to political decisions and/or changes in the policies of the U.S. and foreign governments, including economic sanctions; imposition and expansion of, and responses to, trade sanctions and tariffs; threats to the security of our confidential and proprietary information, including cyber security threats; lower oil and natural gas prices and regulations or restrictions relating to energy exploration or production; disruptions from the grounding of certain air transport aircraft and exchange rate fluctuations.

Readers are encouraged to read Teledyne’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for a more complete description of the company, its businesses, its strategies and the various risks it faces.

The company assumes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
