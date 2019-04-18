Log in
Teleflex Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Information 

04/18/2019 | 06:46am EDT

WAYNE, Pa., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that financial results for the first quarter 2019 will be released before market open on Thursday, May 2, 2019.  An investor conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 2, 2019.  The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast on the company’s website, www.teleflex.com.  An audio replay of the call will also be available on the website from May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to May 7, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. (ET) by calling 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International), Passcode: 6798477.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
