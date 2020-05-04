Log in
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

(TFX)
  Report
News 


Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

05/04/2020 | 06:46am EDT

WAYNE, Pa., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.  Additional information about Teleflex can be obtained from the company’s website at www.teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 537 M
EBIT 2020 614 M
Net income 2020 429 M
Debt 2020 1 683 M
Yield 2020 0,41%
P/E ratio 2020 38,3x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,69x
EV / Sales2021 5,82x
Capitalization 15 291 M
Chart TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teleflex Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 383,92  $
Last Close Price 329,37  $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liam J. Kelly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benson F. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas E. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy F. Duffy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michelle Fox Vice President-Clinical & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-12.50%15 291
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.39%68 300
COLOPLAST A/S29.84%33 670
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-0.67%6 895
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS-1.30%5 955
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-0.27%4 307
