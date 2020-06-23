Log in
Teleflex COVID 19 Humanitarian Product Donation Program

06/23/2020 | 06:31am EDT

WAYNE, Pa., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced an online submission portal for its COVID‑19 Humanitarian Product Donation Program.

As a global healthcare company operating in countries throughout the world, Teleflex recognizes the importance of making product donations to provide humanitarian assistance and/or as emergency support. We believe that a product donation program can have an essential role in both saving lives and improving the quality of life of people living in vulnerable situations.

Our COVID-19 Humanitarian Product Donation Program facilitates the donation of medical devices commonly used in critical and intensive care environments to treat COVID-19 patients, such as Personal Protective Equipment including face masks with shields, gowns and masks, and products across Respiratory, Vascular, Anesthesia and Emergency Medicine, to meet urgent needs faced by health care providers and patients.

Teleflex does not seek or expect commercial benefits through its humanitarian donations. They are tracked and reported to governmental agencies or other third parties pursuant to the disclosure requirements and other transparency laws and regulations.
To request more information regarding our COVID-19 Humanitarian Donation Program, please e-mail your request to COVID19.Response@teleflex.com

For more information on the Teleflex Humanitarian Donations program, please visit https://www.teleflex.com/usa/en/about-us/giving/humanitarian-product-donation/index.html                 

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.teleflex.com

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
