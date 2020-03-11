Teleflex Celebrates 175,000 Patients Treated with the UroLift® System

Minimally Invasive Treatment for Enlarged Prostate Provides Rapid Relief1and Durable Results2



WAYNE, Pa., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced that 175,000 patients have now been treated globally* with its minimally invasive UroLift® System—a safe and effective treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) that provides rapid symptom relief and improved quality of life, while preserving sexual function.**1,3

BPH, also known as enlarged prostate, is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that occurs as men age. This common condition is marked by bothersome urinary symptoms, such as getting up frequently at night to urinate, that can lead to loss of productivity, depression, and decreased quality of life.4 BPH affects over 40 million men in the United States alone.5 If left untreated, the condition can worsen over time and cause permanent bladder damage.6

“We are gratified that physicians have entrusted the UroLift System as a treatment for 175,000 patients around the world—a testament to the demand for our proven option that may allow men to stop taking daily medication and avoid major surgery,” said Dave Amerson, president of the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. “We are pleased that growing numbers of physicians continue to adopt the UroLift System as a standard of care treatment that offers patients an effective and durable BPH solution while preserving sexual function.”1,3

The Prostatic Urethral Lift (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. In addition to the United States and Europe, the treatment is available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Chile.

“I have long believed that this innovative treatment would be a game-changer for the field of urology and for men suffering from enlarged prostate symptoms,” said Steven Gange, M.D., F.A.C.S.. “The robust clinical evidence supporting the UroLift System as a safe and effective treatment option provides urologists with confidence they are providing patients a procedure that offers rapid symptom relief and recovery1. The UroLift System is the only BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction1,3,7,8 and allows men to return to their normal routines with minimal downtime.”1

About the UroLift® System

The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function.**1,3 Patients also experienced significant improvement in quality of life. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure using the UroLift System is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. The UroLift System is available in many markets worldwide. Over 175,000* men have been treated with the UroLift System. Learn more at www.UroLift.com .

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving sexual function.**3,4 Learn more at www.NeoTract.com .

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.Teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Dr. Steven Gange is a paid consultant of NeoTract l Teleflex.

*Management estimate based on product sales and average units per procedure

**No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.

