Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teleflex Incorporated    TFX

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED (TFX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Teleflex Incorporated : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

Live Webcast is scheduled at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 1, 2018

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that financial results for the third quarter 2018 will be released before market open on Thursday, November 1, 2018. An investor conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast on the company’s website, www.teleflex.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the website from November 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to November 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) by calling 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International), Passcode: 8158978.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
12:46pTELEFLEX INCORPORATED : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call In..
BU
10/15TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : NeoTract Announces Data from New Real-World Study Demons..
BU
10/11TELEFLEX INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under ..
AQ
10/04TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : Acquires Essential Medical
BU
09/26TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : NeoTract Announces Results from Five Real-World Studies ..
BU
09/26NEOTRACT : Announces Results from Two Studies Demonstrating Transformative Benef..
BU
09/25TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : NeoTract Announces Results from Five Real-World Studies ..
BU
09/25TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : NeoTract Announces Results from Two Studies Demonstratin..
BU
09/17TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : NeoTract Announces Multiple Data Presentations from Stud..
BU
09/13TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : to Support Responding to Cardiac Arrest at ERC Congress,..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15NeoTract announces data from real-world study of Urolift system for the treat.. 
10/04Teleflex acquires Essential Medical 
09/25NeoTract announces results from two studies demonstrating transformative bene.. 
09/14Teleflex (TFX) Presents At Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Confe.. 
08/02Teleflex (TFX) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 455 M
EBIT 2018 622 M
Net income 2018 275 M
Debt 2018 1 658 M
Yield 2018 0,55%
P/E ratio 2018 46,47
P/E ratio 2019 26,61
EV / Sales 2018 5,32x
EV / Sales 2019 4,83x
Capitalization 11 397 M
Chart TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teleflex Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 294 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liam J. Kelly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benson F. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Anthony Kennedy Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas E. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy F. Duffy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED0.12%11 397
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY13.34%65 548
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%5 124
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER CO22.01%4 066
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BERHAD--.--%3 544
NAKANISHI INC.-60.29%1 946
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.