TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

(TFX)
Teleflex Incorporated : Awarded SURPASS Agreement with Premier

02/20/2019

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for SURPASS with Premier. Effective January 1, 2019, the new agreement offers Teleflex’s broad range of respiratory disposable products to Premier members.

“This highly committed purchasing program provides SURPASS members an opportunity to consolidate their respiratory purchases with one sole-source supplier,” said Michael DiGiuseppe, Vice President of Teleflex Respiratory. “This will expand access to respiratory disposables that help clinicians improve patient outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rusch[, and] Weck[, list all Teleflex-owned trademarks in alphabetical order] are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.
© 2019 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-005265


© Business Wire 2019
