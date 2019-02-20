Teleflex Incorporated : Awarded SURPASS Agreement with Premier

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical
technologies for critical care and surgery, has been awarded a group
purchasing agreement for SURPASS with Premier. Effective January 1,
2019, the new agreement offers Teleflex’s broad range of respiratory
disposable products to Premier members.
“This highly committed purchasing program provides SURPASS members an
opportunity to consolidate their respiratory purchases with one
sole-source supplier,” said Michael DiGiuseppe, Vice President of
Teleflex Respiratory. “This will expand access to respiratory
disposables that help clinicians improve patient outcomes while reducing
overall healthcare costs.”
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance
of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to
transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics,
collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services,
Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to
improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose
driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical
needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is
diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional
cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical,
urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in
the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more
information, please visit teleflex.com.
Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson
RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®,
UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a
common sense of purpose.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe
historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our
management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a
number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may
cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what
is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and
uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report
on Form 10-K.
Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA,
Pilling, Rusch[, and] Weck[, list all Teleflex-owned trademarks in
alphabetical order] are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex
Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.
©
2019 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-005265
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005012/en/