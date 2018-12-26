Teleflex Incorporated : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Liam Kelly, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), is scheduled to speak at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (PT).

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor portion of the Teleflex website at www.teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

