Teleflex Wins New Zealand Innovation Award for UroLift System for Patients with Enlarged Prostate

08/07/2019 | 06:46am EDT

Minimally Invasive Treatment Provides Rapid, Durable Symptom Relief Without Compromising Sexual Function*

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced the UroLift® System, a proven, minimally invasive treatment for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), won the 2019 James & Wells Medical Technology Association of New Zealand (MTANZ) Innovation Award at the Health Tech Week Gala on July 2. The MTANZ Innovation Award recognizes products that significantly contribute to improving patient outcomes by enhancing their quality of life, as well as exhibiting technical excellence and innovation across the entire medical device sector. Recipients for the MTANZ Innovation Award are determined by a judging panel consisting of distinguished industry leaders and clinicians.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by MTANZ and the medical technology community as the 2019 Innovation Award winner for the UroLift System and the positive impact the treatment has had on patients suffering from the burdensome symptoms of BPH,” said Dave Amerson, president of Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. “We look forward to continuing to treat more New Zealand patients with the UroLift System, so they can achieve rapid and lasting symptom relief and return to a better quality of life.”

BPH, also known as enlarged prostate, is non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that occurs as men age. The condition affects over 40 million men in the United States alone, with more than 40% of men in their 50s have BPH and over 80% of men in their 70s have BPH. The symptoms of BPH can cause loss of productivity, depression and decreased quality of life.1 In addition, if left untreated the condition can worsen over time and cause permanent bladder damage.2

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive approach to treating enlarged prostate that may allow men to get off BPH medications and avoid major surgery, while also providing rapid symptom relief and recovery with results in days rather than months.2,3 The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines.

About the UroLift® System
The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function.*3 Patients also experienced significant improvement in quality of life. Over 100,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System worldwide. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure.

The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure using the UroLift System is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and South Korea. Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

About Teleflex Interventional Urology
The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our initial focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving normal sexual function.*3 Learn more at www.NeoTract.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.Teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

# # #

Contacts:

For Teleflex Incorporated:
Jake Elguicze, 610.948.2836
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

Media:
Nicole Osmer, 650.454.0504
nicole@healthandcommerce.com

1. Speakman et al. 2014 BJUI International 
2. Tubaro et al. 2003 Drugs Aging
3. Roehrborn, J Urology 2013 LIFT Study
*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
